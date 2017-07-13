On 'Americans With Disabilities Act' Anniversary, SWFL Residents Reflect on Pitfalls & Progress

It’s been 27 years since the Americans With Disabilities Act was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush. The law has helped people with disabilities live their lives through physical accessibility, public services, and working against discrimination. ADA Advocates at the Gulf Coast Center for Independent Living say much has changed for the better, but more needs to be done.

Before the ADA, people in wheelchairs weren’t guaranteed access to public spaces. The blind were not guaranteed a voting ballot in Braille, or access to their ballots by other electronic assistance. And landlords could deny potential renters based on the additional needs they may have. Modern accommodations help those with disabilities to be included in the public sphere, and more able to fully exercise their rights.

Michael Pierce, an ADA Advocate and independent living specialist with the Center for Independent Living Gulf Coast, joins the show to discuss the progress that’s been made since the ADA was signed into law. Pierce says Fort Myers is the “gold standard” when it comes to accessibility for the disabled, and we’ll find out why.

Also joining the show is Renee Sluzalis with the Center for Independent Living, who will explain how the center is marking the ADA anniversary by partnering with local fitness experts to issue the “Adaptive Fitness Challenge,” a CrossFit-style workout focused on the needs of disabled participants.

