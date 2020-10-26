-
As the Americans with Disabilities Act turns 30, a founder of the disability rights movement, Judy Heumann, talks to activist Imani Barbarin, born a few months after the landmark law was signed.
The 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act is Sunday. Morning Edition wants to know how it has affected your life.
A federal appeals court Friday cleared the way for a lawsuit that alleges the Florida House and Senate have violated the Americans with Disabilities Act...
A federal appeals court this week upheld a judge’s decision that would end a long-running legal battle about whether Florida’s Medicaid program properly…
Six disabled and elderly Floridians are suing the state over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Disabled Americans working in medicine are speaking up about their role in the profession. Not only can they perform the work of doctors, but they offer a level of empathy others may lack.
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is looking to improve bus stops by erecting more shelters and making more of them accessible to disabled riders.
A legal battle will continue about whether Florida's Medicaid program has provided proper services to children with severe medical conditions.Attorneys…
It’s been 27 years since the Americans With Disabilities Act was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush. The law has helped people with...
Spurred by a 60-Minutes investigation, the Florida Legislature is moving to shut down a cottage industry of shady lawsuits that has grown up around the...