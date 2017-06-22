Safety Council Website Aims For Total Recall

Concerned about the 53 million cars on U.S. highways with unresolved recalls, the National Safety Council is launching a new website.

Florida has an estimated 4 million cars that have unresolved safety recalls. The National Safety Council's "checktoprotect.org" website tells motorists if their car has been targeted.

For motorists barraged by stories about exploding air-bags and cheating emission sensors, Safety Council CEO Debbie Hersman has good news.

Typing a 17-character VIN Number into “check-to-protect.org” will instantly reveal a safety recall history -- and even steer the user to free repairs.

With more than 4 million unresolved recalls, Florida has the third-highest number of potentially dangerous vehicles in the nation, according to national figures.

Hersman practices what she preaches. She found a recall notice for her 2005 minivan, and got it fixed the same day.

“They had the parts available that they needed for my recall. I was able to get it scheduled and get it done very quickly. Again, it was free of charge and the inconvenience was really minimal for me.”

Motorists can find the VIN number on the lower left corner of the windshield or on the inside of the driver’s door.

