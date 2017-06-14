© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Sabal Trail Pipeline Slated To Start Up This Week

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published June 14, 2017 at 5:31 PM EDT
A map of the Sabal Trail Pipeline route from Alabama to Central Florida.
A map of the Sabal Trail Pipeline route from Alabama to Central Florida.

The Sabal Trail Pipeline is scheduled to start up this week, carrying natural gas from Alabama to Central Florida. Federal regulators approved the activation of the project earlier this summer. But environmentalists are worried about potential impacts to the state’s waterways.

A map of the Sabal Trail Pipeline route from Alabama to Central Florida.
Credit Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC. / https://infopost.spectraenergy.com/InfoPost/STTHome.asp?Pipe=STT
A map of the Sabal Trail Pipeline route from Alabama to Central Florida.

The 515 mile underground pipeline spans twelve Florida counties, and runs through the heart of the state’s springs country. Suwannee Riverkeeper John Quarterman is worried how the underground natural gas line could affect the state's signature waterways and springs in the area. He's concerned pollution from the project, like road runoff and drilling mud, could ultimately seep through the porous limestone into the subterranean waterways that make up the Floridan aquifer. That’s the water source for some 10 million people.

“The nature of the springs in the springs heartland of Florida is, not just down at the levels where the aquifer are, but right up at the surface, there’s cracks all through this limestone,” Quarterman said.

Quarterman says activists will continue to monitor the project for possible leaks or sinkholes.

"I see no reason why anyone should accept any risk to the outstanding Florida waters, the Suwannee River, the Sante Fe River, the Withlacoochee South River, or of course to our Withlacoochee River in Georgia," he said.

While Sabal Trail is already complete, the Sierra Club is leading a legal battle against the approval of future pipelines.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridasabal trail pipelinenatural gasstarts today
Kate Payne
As a Tallahassee native, Kate Payne grew up listening to WFSU. She loves being part of a station that had such an impact on her. Kate is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts. With a background in documentary and narrative filmmaking, Kate has a broad range of multimedia experience. When she’s not working, you can find her rock climbing, cooking or hanging out with her cat.
See stories by Kate Payne
Related Content