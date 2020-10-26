-
A Twinkie stored in a basement for eight years has been transformed by fungi, giving scientists something unusual to ponder and probe.
-
Hundreds of volunteers filled the cafeteria of Godby High School on Saturday. They were there to pack thousands of meals to help the region's low-income...
-
The rising prevalence and cost of Type 2 diabetes has doctors at Geisinger Health System turning to food as a form of medicine. They're prescribing free, fresh food to low-income patients.
-
This Friday, Floridians who rely on food stamps will have to tighten their belts even further. That’s because SNAP -- the Supplemental Nutrition
-
About 3.6 million Floridians who use food stamps to purchase their monthly groceries will see a cut in their benefits come Nov. 1, the Orlando Sentinel…
-
Obesity is hurting the nation's health, but the pain is not evenly spread. Those who have low incomes are the most dependent on processed foods sweetened…
-
Health concerns surrounding trans fats led many food manufacturers to abandon partially hydrogenated oils. Palm oil has helped fill the void. But guess what? It's high in saturated fat.
-
Congress' approach to cutting the budget -- automatic cuts called "sequestration" -- has affected the elderly where it really counts: food. The Orlando…
-
Wrigley's new caffeinated gum has raised eyebrows at the FDA, which is worried about the potential health impacts on children and teens.
-
When gut microbes break down certain foods like red meat and eggs, they produce a compound tied to risks for heart attack, stroke and death, a study found. The research could lead to new ways to prevent heart disease by shifting the mix of gut bacteria.