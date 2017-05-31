"Fourth Trimester” Club Connects New Moms

The first few months after having a baby is usually referred to as the “fourth trimester,” and while it’s a time of tremendous growth for baby, it’s a time when moms undergo a steep learning curve. To help provide support during that time, Lee Health has introduced a new, bi-weekly program for new moms called the “Fourth Trimester Club”.

Every other Thursday, new moms bring their babies to the Healthy Lee facility in Coconut Point Mall to hear from therapists, midwives, lactation consultants and a host of other educators about the experiences they may be having as they maneuver the exhilarating yet terrifying first few months of having a baby.

Today we’ll talk with Carrie Bloemers who puts together the club’s meetings about how these personal connections make a big difference for new moms.

Plus, we’ll talk with Carol Lawrence with Lee Health’s two breastmilk banks which have been open for a year now. She’ll discuss the need for these banks and how the community has responded.

