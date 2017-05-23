© 2020 Health News Florida
After SCOTUS Denies Appeal AG Bondi Ready To Move Ahead With Capital Cases

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published May 23, 2017 at 4:27 PM EDT
usda-us_supreme_court.jpg
Credit US Department of Agriculture via wikimedia commons

The US Supreme Court is refusing to take up a further challenge in Florida’s precedent setting capital case Hurst v. Florida.

The high court’s decision not to hear the appeal brings an end to a years-long fight over unanimous jury sentences in Florida’s death penalty system.  Attorney General Pam Bondi is ready to put the failed appeal behind her and prepare for new hearings in many cases finalized after 2002.

“Currently we’re operating under the new death penalty statute,” Bondi says.  “Going forward, I feel very comfortable.  We’re securing unanimous death penalty recommendations, post-2002, meaning Ring v. Arizona—those cases will come back for resentencing.”

The state supreme court’s decision to impose a 2002 cut off for new hearings is an anomaly.  But Bondi doesn’t see a problem with carrying out sentences for the cases on the wrong side of the line.

“I don’t think Ted Bundy was a unanimous death penalty [recommendation], and clearly he should’ve been executed.” Bondi says, “So no, I don’t have a problem with that, but going forward we will respect the courts and the change in the law.”

“That’s our system—our laws evolve and change as we progress.”

There are currently 367 people on death row.  About half could be eligible for new hearings. 

Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
