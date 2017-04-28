© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Gov. Scott Defends Removing Death Penalty Cases From Ayala

WFSU | By Sarah Mueller
Published April 28, 2017 at 2:05 PM EDT

Governor Rick Scott is defending his decision to remove State Attorney Aramis Ayala from death penalty cases. Attorneys for Scott argue the Florida Supreme Court should dismiss Ayala’s claims that the governor unlawfully moved the cases to another prosecutor.

rickscott_tourismgaggle.jpg
Credit The Florida Channel

In court filings, Orlando prosecutor Aramis Ayala said she has discretion as to whether she charges a defendant with the death penalty. She said she won’t ask for it while she’s in office.

ayala.jpg
Credit Renata Sago / WMFE

Scott in response said that’s a promise not to exercise discretion. He also argues he has the power to reassign those cases to make sure justice is done and that he’s not requiring the prosecutors to ask for the death penalty.

Health News FloridaAramis Ayaladeath penaltyGov. Rick Scott
Sarah Mueller
Sarah Mueller is the first recipient of the WFSU Media Capitol Reporting Fellowship. She’ll be covering the 2017 Florida legislative session and recently earned her master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting at the University of Illinois Springfield. Sarah was part of the Illinois Statehouse press corps as an intern for NPR Illinois in 2016. When not working, she enjoys playing her yellow lab, watching documentaries and reading memoirs.
See stories by Sarah Mueller
