Outgoing Lee Health CEO Jim Nathan Reflects on Four Decades Working in SWFL Healthcare

On his first day at work at Lee Memorial Hospital, 44 years ago, Jim Nathan wrote that he expected the job to last just a year, long enough to meet a requirement for his masters degree. Now, after more than four decades with Lee Health, including more than 30 years as its president and CEO, 70-year-old Nathan is stepping down from the job June 1.

Nathan joins the show to discuss the changes he's witnessed—and led—at the helm of the largest health care provider in Southwest Florida; what's motivating his decision to step down from the job before his contract expires; and what challenges he sees for the future of health care in our region.

