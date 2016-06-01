Lee Memorial Reduces Number Of Regular ER Visitors
Lee Memorial Health System is reducing the number of people who regularly use its emergency rooms. Treating regular ER visitors can be costly for the hospital, and the sign of a larger problem for the patient. We’ll explore a program targeting the underlying reasons that cause them to frequently visit the ER.
Guests:
Heidi Shoriak - Director of care management at Lee Memorial Hospital. Lyn Carlson - Community health worker with lee Memorial. Julie Johnson - Patient with the program.
