Leon To Take Up Medical Marijuana Provision

Medical Marijuana is on the agenda for the Leon County Commission’s Tuesday meeting.

Commissioners will hold a final ordinance hearing Tuesday. The plan would create zoning rules for medical marijuana dispensaries. During a workshop on the ordinance earlier this year Commissioner Mary Ann Lindley said the county is hoping to work within rules created by the state.

“For me a really important part of this is to make a distinction about what Leon County has the right to do and it sounds to me like we don’t really get involved in the cultivation or processing, but strictly the dispensing facilities or what we’re now calling the MMTCs or possibly will,” Lindley said.

Under the proposed ordinance dispensaries in unincorporated Leon County would be allowed in the same area where retail establishments such as drug stores are allowed. The ordinance would also require a distance of 1-thousand feet between the establishments and schools or churches. The city has put a moratorium on new dispensaries while it works out plans for its own zoning.

