Courthouse Carry Bill Heads To Florida Senate Floor

A bill allowing people to bring their guns to, but not into a courthouse is scheduled to be taken up on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) is the bill’s sponsor.

“This bill would allow a license permit holder to carry their firearm to the entrance of a courthouse, surrender that firearm to law enforcement at the courthouse, go into the courthouse without their firearm, and on the way exiting the courthouse, get their firearm back,” he said.

Under Steube’s bill, any local government officials who do not comply with the bill upon becoming law could be subject to fines and even removal from office by the Governor. The bill has no House companion.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .