Bill To Ban Steroids In Racing Greyhounds Nears Finish

A bill that would ban the use of steroids in racing greyhounds is nearing its last hurdle in the Florida legislature.

Female racing dogs are given steroids to keep them from going into heat, so they won’t need to be separated from their male counterparts and won’t lose racing days. But over time, the drug can have negative impacts on the dogs. And while Orlando Democratic Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith says the use of the drugs is already restricted, he says stronger language is needed.

“Why? Because rule making is not their own authority. We gave the guidance already once. We passed a law. We said adopt the rules on allowed or prohibited substances on racing dogs and racing horses. And they didn’t get it right. So our job is to course correct and to give them the direction that they need,” Guillermo Smith says.

The measure has passed in the House. The Senate is expected to take the bill up Tuesday.

