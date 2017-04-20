FL House Approves Steroid Ban For Greyhounds

Credit Rainer Hungershausen Greyhounds racing

The Florida House has approved a proposal banning the use of steroids in greyhound racing.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Coral Springs) says owners use the drugs to keep dogs from going into heat.

“Because if those female greyhounds are in heat they can’t race and they have to get new dogs on the track to race. So they give them this to stop that so that they can race. It’s just about money. That’s it.”

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle approved the measure. An identical bill in the senate has one stop left before the floor.

