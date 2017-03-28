Bay Co. Residents Urged To Get Checked On American Diabetes Association Alert Day

Credit MGN Online

Tuesday is American Diabetes Association Alert Day, and Bay County’s health officials are encouraging residents to make sure they’re not at risk.

According to County Health officials, one of three Bay County residents have diabetes or prediabetes.

Prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes, but health officials say it can be reversed with healthy lifestyle changes.

So, they’re encouraging residents to measure their risk for diabetes, which includes their fasting blood sugar level.

Bay County health officials will be offering free blood sugar checks next Tuesday, April 4 th at 14 different locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll also check for blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart rate.

For more information, visit the Bay County Health Department’s website.

