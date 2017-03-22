Pulse Victims, Family Members To File Litigation Against Shooter's Employer

Pulse victims and family members are taking legal action against the security firm that employed the gunman in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Dozens of victims and family members plan on filing a complaint Wednesday in federal court against G4S Security Solutions.

They allege the security firm failed to report changes in Omar Mateen’s mental health and seize his weapon before the nightclub shooting that left 49 dead last June.

The FBI investigated the gunman after he made statements to coworkers about having ties with terrorists but dropped its probe after finding no evidence substantiating the claims.

The complaint also names Mateen’s wife, who is charged with aiding the attack. She has pleaded not guilty.

G4S did not immediately provide comment.

