Clay County Health Department Urging Residents To Get Flu Shots

Clay County Health Department Officials are spreading the word: If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, now’s the time.

Northeast Florida, like most of the nation, is currently experiencing an elevated number of flu cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention i n Florida is experiencing a moderate number of cases, compared to nearby Georgia and North Carolina.

However, elevated influenza activity is expected for several more weeks.

Clay County Health Department spokeswoman Leigh Wilsey said this month is typically when flu season peaks.

“We always tell people it’s never too late to get the flu shot,” she said. “But you should also cover your mouth and nose whenever you cough or sneeze.”

Children, pregnant women, people with underlying chronic conditions, and those older than the age of 65 are most at risk, state health department data shows.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages six months and older, including pregnant women.

Many insurance plans cover flu shots, but people without insurance can get one for under $30.

