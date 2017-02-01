Fla. Lawmaker Wants Schools To Teach About Human Trafficking Dangers, Warning Signs

A state lawmaker wants Florida schools to include the dangers of human trafficking in their health education curriculum. That's on top of other statewide efforts to help fight the modern day slavery practice.

Credit Florida Senate Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota)

Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) says he got the idea for his bill from a high school student.

“She’s actually seen the effects of human trafficking, sexual trafficking as a high school student, and she thought that if they incorporated the signs of sex trafficking in their sex awareness courses that they’re required to teach that maybe more students would know what the signs are to look for to be able to prevent children from being trafficked,” he said.

Students will not only learn about the warning signs of human trafficking, they’ll also be taught about red flags, websites popular with traffickers, and how students can help. So far, the bill has no House sponsor. Florida has the third highest number of reported human trafficking cases in the nation.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is urging the public to learn more about the warning signs through a new website.

“Never be afraid to report something suspicious and you have to know what to look for,” said Bondi, during

Credit Florida Channel Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking about human trafficking during a recent Cabinet meeting.

a Cabinet meeting last month. “So, we have a website, and it’s just youcanstopHT.com—HT for human trafficking—and I urge everyone please go on that website, share it with your friends, and get that out there because we can save a life.”

The signs included on YouCanStopHT.com are divided into three categories: physical, verbal, and medical. When it comes to possible trafficking victims, signs can include scars or burns, disorientation, drug addiction, and the person responding as if coached.

