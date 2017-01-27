© 2020 Health News Florida
Corcoran Says 'No' To Bonding For Lake Okeechobee Land Buy

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published January 27, 2017 at 3:40 PM EST

House Speaker Richard Corcoran says he does not support a plan to finance the construction of a water reservoir South of Lake Okeechobee. Corcoran’s comments came the same day the proposal was officially filed.

Senate President Joe Negron wants the state to buy 60-thousand acres of land in South of Lake Okeechobee for water storage. The goal is to stop polluted discharges from the lake from fouling estuaries and rivers in his district. But House Speaker Richard Corcoran says he’s not in favor of borrowing money to make the land buy.

“On the bonding front, the House is not prepared to bond at all," he told reporters. 

Still Corcoran says he’s willing to hear the Senate’s plan and also floated the idea of repairing the lake’s earthen dike. Negron’s proposal officially emerged Thursday in Senate Bill 10. Earlier this week a group of farmers told lawmakers that giving up their land would cost jobs.

