Investigation Links Two Florida Sugar Farms To Everglades Pollution

A recent investigation by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel discovered two sugar farms on state-owned land that are contributing to water pollution in the Florida Everglades.

The article says these farms are supposed to reduce the amount of phosphorus in its waters every year. But over a five-year period, the newspaper finds one farm averaged a 210 percent increase and the other had a 141 percent increase. WGCU’s Jessica Meszaros speaks with Andy Reid, the journalist who reported on this issue.

