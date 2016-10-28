Everglades Advocates Promote Reservoir As Part Of Federal Restoration Plan

Everglades advocates are calling for the construction of a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. Their visit to central Florida on Thursday is part of a 20-city bus tour promoting the reservoir.

The reservoir would alleviate large discharges of excess, polluted water from Lake Okeechobee to coastal estuaries, where the influxes have triggered toxic algae blooms.

It’s part of a multi-billion-dollar federal restoration plan, which includes the state as a partner. Eric Eikenberg of the Everglades Foundation says the restoration plan is the biggest in the world and includes 68 separate projects.

“The second project that was authorized by the Congress back in 2000 is the reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee.”

Everglades advocates are calling on state and federal leaders to fund the reservoir.

Opponents of the reservoir say Everglades restoration should focus instead on completing existing projects.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.