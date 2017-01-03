Volunteers Help Cancer Patients on 'Road to Recovery'

Thousands of cancer patients lack a ride to the treatments they need to stay alive. Some lack access to a vehicle, while others are too sick to drive themselves or use public transportation. Cancer patients may also face acute dietary restrictions or nutrition needs during and after their treatment.

That's all on top of the costly and time-consuming efforts of ensuring the battle with cancer is covered by health insurance.

Tuesday at 1 p.m. on Gulf Coast Live, Beth Hayes with the Florida Division of the American Cancer Society talks about the need for volunteer drivers for the "Road to Recovery" program. It's an effort to get volunteers in Southwest Florida to donate their time, and the use of their car, to get cancer patients to life-saving treatments.

Amber Phillips of Sage Catering also joins the program to discuss the company's meal delivery service for patients with special dietary needs during and after their treatment.

