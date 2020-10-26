-
An agency pilot program aims to bypass regulations that can make it hard for veterans to get cutting-edge medical treatment.
Thousands of cancer patients lack a ride to the treatments they need to stay alive. Some lack access to a vehicle, while others are too sick to drive...
Many cancer patients who took the psychedelic drug psilocybin under supervision said the experience erased their anxiety and depression over illness and death.
If you’re an elderly patient with cancer, where you live may play a big part in how aggressive your medical treatment is during the last month of life,…
The American Cancer Society has quietly decided to stop funding its popular summer camps for children fighting the disease and college scholarships for…