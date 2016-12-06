'Sensory Rooms' and Students with Autism/ESE Needs

The Autism Society reports a growing number of autism spectrum disorder diagnoses across the country. That's seen an increase in the need for exceptional student education , or ESE, in Florida and elsewhere. Students with autism and other disabilities require special education plans, trained staff, and sensory rooms to help them calm down and deal with the stress of the classroom.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, we'll talk with a mother whose son has Autism Spectrum Disorder who has become an autism advocate and is helping build the kind of soothing rooms ESE students need to thrive. We'll also speak with educators to look at how the needs to students with autism and other ESE needs are being met in Southwest Florida.

Veronica Banchs, mother of an ASD child with the Blue Crayonz Inc. nonprofit

Chuck Bradley, ESE Director for Lee County School District

