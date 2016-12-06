© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

'Sensory Rooms' and Students with Autism/ESE Needs

WGCU | By Matthew F Smith
Published December 6, 2016 at 1:00 PM EST

The Autism Society reports a growing number of autism spectrum disorder diagnoses across the country. That's seen an increase in the need for exceptional student education , or ESE, in Florida and elsewhere. Students with autism and other disabilities require special education plans, trained staff, and sensory rooms to help them calm down and deal with the stress of the classroom.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, we'll talk with a mother whose son has Autism Spectrum Disorder who has become an autism advocate and is helping build the kind of soothing rooms ESE students need to thrive. We'll also speak with educators to look at how the needs to students with autism and other ESE needs are being met in Southwest Florida.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags

Health News FloridaESEExceptional student educationautismschool
Matthew F Smith
Matthew Smith is a reporter and producer of WGCU’s Gulf Coast Live.
See stories by Matthew F Smith
Related Content