© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Feds Downplay 25 Percent Average ObamaCare Rate Hike

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published October 25, 2016 at 12:40 PM EDT
healthcare_costs_via_taxcredits.net_.jpg
Credit taxcredits.net

The federal government is playing down the 25 percent average rate hike slated to go into effect under the Affordable Care Act, or ObamaCare.

Seventy-eight percent of Florida counties will have only one insurer under ObamaCare. And the average premium is expected to rise in the state by 19 percent. Florida’s Health Insurance Advisory Council’s Carol Ostapchuk recently told the panel the state’s health insurance market is in flux:

 “Additionally, 2016 will be continued change in instability subsequent to the elections next month,” she said.

The federal government says premium increases don’t reflect what most people will pay, because subsidies will rise and could cancel out all or some of the price hike. The rate of uninsured Floridians has fallen eight points to 13 percent since the health law took effect in 2014.

It could go lower, but Florida is one of a shrinking number of states that has not accepted federal dollars to expand its Medicaid program to more low and middle income people under the Affordable Care Act.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Affordable Care ActObamacarepremium increasesAffordable Care Act
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
Related Content