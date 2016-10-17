Advocacy Groups Urge Floridians To Consider Healthcare In Upcoming Election

Voting and healthcare advocacy groups want Floridians to consider healthcare as they cast ballots on November 8 th.

The healthcare advocacy group Florida Chain has lobbied for the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but state lawmakers have rejected that. Chain’s advocacy director Scott Darius wants voters to keep that in mind when they vote in November.

“We’ve seen results in expansion states including better coverage and major savings in state budgets. In our state it’s the Florida legislature that sits between the status quo and a healthier future for all Floridians," he said.

But Darius admits the sell on healthcare has gotten harder due to rising premiums, fewer provider choices, and the number of health insurers dropping out of the system. Florida Chain is joined by Mi Familia Vota, the League of Women Voters and the Tampa Bay Health Alliance. The groups are trying to call attention to where candidates stand on health disparities, healthcare reform and the zika virus.

