Advocacy Groups Urge Floridians To Consider Healthcare In Upcoming Election

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published October 17, 2016 at 5:19 PM EDT

Voting and healthcare advocacy groups want Floridians to consider healthcare as they cast ballots on November 8 th.

The healthcare advocacy group Florida Chain has lobbied for the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but state lawmakers have rejected that. Chain’s advocacy director Scott Darius wants voters to keep that in mind when they vote in November.

“We’ve seen results in expansion states including better coverage and major savings in state budgets. In our state it’s the Florida legislature that sits between the status quo and a healthier future for all Floridians," he said.

But Darius admits the sell on healthcare has gotten harder due to rising premiums, fewer provider choices, and the number of health insurers dropping out of the system. Florida Chain is joined by Mi Familia Vota, the League of Women Voters and the Tampa Bay Health Alliance. The groups are trying to call attention to where candidates stand on health disparities, healthcare reform and the zika virus.

Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
