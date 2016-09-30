Obama To Speak About Health Care At USF Wednesday
President Barack Obama will be at the University of South Florida on Wednesday to talk about the Affordable Care Act.
USF spokesman Adam Freeman confirmed the visit on Friday.
The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report Obama's visit, quoting a statement from the White House: "USF offers a diverse set of training programs for health professions and has led efforts to sign up people for health insurance."
More details about the visit are expected to be released in the coming days.