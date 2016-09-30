© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Obama To Speak About Health Care At USF Wednesday

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 30, 2016 at 7:35 AM EDT
obamaatCDC.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

President Barack Obama will be at the University of South Florida on Wednesday to talk about the Affordable Care Act.

USF spokesman Adam Freeman confirmed the visit on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report Obama's visit, quoting a statement from the White House: "USF offers a diverse set of training programs for health professions and has led efforts to sign up people for health insurance."

More details about the visit are expected to be released in the coming days.

