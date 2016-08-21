Man Who Owes Insurance To 'Obamacare' Still Voting For Trump

Bruce Bradford is a longtime Republican who dislikes big government and government handouts. But he acknowledges that he's been saved by insurance obtained under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

Bradford injured his knee, missing weeks of work at a time, and was ultimately fired from his job as a federal police officer. Then he had flare-ups of diverticulitis that resulted in a hole in his gut. He lost his job while out on sick leave last year.

The 58-year-old Jacksonville resident qualified for Social Security disability, allowing him to buy government-subsidized health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

He acknowledges he'd be in trouble without the Democratic-backed health care reforms but said he will still cast his ballot for Donald Trump, knowing a GOP victory could mean the end of the insurance program.

