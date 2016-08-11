Ag Officials Want Fla. Parents, Students To Learn More About School Meals Through Apps

Credit Nutrislice.com

With school starting, Florida Agriculture officials are hoping parents and students will have an easier way to find out about school meals ahead of time. Officials are encouraging them to download the meal apps—specific to their school district.

Florida Department of Agriculture spokesman Aaron Keller says his agency wants to remind everyone about the apps available to help plan school meals and even avoid food allergies.

“Most schools in Florida are using the Nutrislice app,” said Keller. “It allows parents and students to go online to their specific school and see their school menu. It gives details about the nutritional value of those menus and it also allows students and parents to vote on those meals. So, you can give feedback. It’s a two way street. And, these interactive apps really help get students involved in school nutrition, and nutrition is a key component of academic success.”

Nutrislice has about 50,000 downloads so far. But, with all apps, there may be some issues. While calling it a good app, one person complained the schools do not always serve what’s on the digital menu. And, Keller says those complaints should be directed to the school itself.

“That’s always the best way to reflect that the information on the app reflects what’s being served in the school. But, most often, we’re seeing it is reflective of what schools are serving,” he added. “Obviously, there’s thousands of schools across the state. And, so, when that information is on there, it really does give parents and students the opportunity to make choices for themselves and make healthy ones as well.”

In addition to Nutrislice, other apps other school districts are using are MealViewer and Smart Sign/Web Smart. For more information, visit FreshfromFlorida.com.

