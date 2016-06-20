Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit Topics May Include Lack Of Services For Transgender Youth

Credit Zebra Coalition's facebook page

One of the many focuses of this year’s upcoming Human Trafficking Summit may be on Florida’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, or LGBT community.

During her time in Orlando after the massacre at a gay nightclub, Attorney General Pam Bondi says she’s been speaking with members of the Zebra Coalition about their concerns. The organization mainly provides help to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth. Speaking to members of her Statewide Council on Human Trafficking Monday, Bondi says Florida is particularly lacking in services for transgender youth.

“Not only gay and lesbian teens, but transgender teens who are homeless, having a hard time getting foster care—not because of DJJ [Florida Department of Juvenile Justice] or DCF [Florida Department of Children and Families]—but because they’re being trafficked,” said Bondi. “So, I think we’re going to have a presenter from them at the Human Trafficking Summit coming up.”

More speakers are still needed for the 2016 Human Trafficking Summit, which is scheduled for October 10 th in Orlando.

