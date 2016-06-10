Leon County Wants $469,000 For Zika, Just In Case

Leon County is asking the state for $469,345 to pay for emergency Zika response should there be an outbreak. The mosquito-borne virus has been linked to birth defects.

Much of the money would go to controlling mosquitos that carry the virus. The plan calls for monitoring and public education and, if necessary, door-to-door eradication, says storm water superintendent Glen Pourciau.

“We treat any containers that couldn’t be dumped out and dump out all those that can be dumped out and where appropriate we would do some fogging.”

Nearly half the money would pay for aerial spraying. Some of the big-ticket items include backpack foggers, outdoor advertising, temporary workers and overtime pay. So far, there have been no recorded cases of Zika in Leon County.

