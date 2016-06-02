© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Businesses Gird For Workers Comp Rate Hike

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published June 2, 2016 at 5:06 PM EDT
A potential 17 percent hike in workers compensation insurance rates has major business groups sounding the alarm.
Business groups are sounding the alarm about a proposed 17 percent hike in workers compensation insurance rates.

A consortium asked state regulators for the increase, estimating it would cost state businesses a combined 623 million dollars. Bill Herrle, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business in Florida, calls it a hidden tax.

“That’s just unsustainable for many independent business owners. So NFIB is seeking answers that we can bring before the Legislature and we are making known that this is a very dire threat to Florida’s economy.”

Workers compensation is the health insurance program that pays for on-the-job injuries. The rate request was prompted by a recent Florida Supreme Court ruling invalidating the system’s method for compensating attorneys. If Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation approves the request, the rates could take effect August 1 st.

Health News Floridaworkers compensation17 percent hikenational federation of independent business
Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
See stories by Jim Ash
