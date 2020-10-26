-
Florida insurance regulators Tuesday dug into the details of a proposal that calls for reducing workers’ compensation insurance rates next year by an…
For Florida businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s a bit of good news: Workers’ compensation insurance costs could go down in…
Pointing to tough legal standards approved by the Legislature, an appeals court Wednesday rejected workers’ compensation insurance claims involving…
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday ordered an average 7.5 percent reduction in workers’ compensation insurance rates effective Jan.…
Florida’s insurance commissioner is considering whether to sign off on an average 5.4 percent reduction in workers’ compensation insurance rates despite…
Workers’ compensation insurance rates could go down again for Florida employers. The National Council on Compensation Insurance this week filed with the…
In a dispute about treatment of a shoulder injury, a state appeals court Tuesday rejected a constitutional challenge to part of Florida’s workers’…
The appointment of two new Florida Supreme Court justices has galvanized the business community’s interest in tackling attorney fees in the workers’…
The state Office of Insurance Regulation has scheduled an Oct. 17 hearing on a proposal that could lead to an average 13.4 percent reduction in workers’…