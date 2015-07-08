Planned Parenthood Merges Some FL Offices

Following a trend among other health care groups trying to improve their bottom line, Planned Parenthood has merged offices in Orlando, Naples and Sarasota to create Planned Parenthood of Southeast and Central Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Planned Parenthood says it now has many more patients who have health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, and it has had to hire more staff to handle the 25 third-party health insurance contracts. The new organization will serve 39,000 patients at 12 health centers in 22 counties, the Sentinel reports.