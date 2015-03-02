© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

FL Docs: HealthCare.gov Patients Misinformed

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 2, 2015 at 8:38 AM EST
doctor_examining_patients.jpg
healthcare.gov

  Doctors treating patients with Obamacare plans are encountering a lot of consumer misinformation, increased paperwork, heavier patients loads and the worry of unreliable reimbursements and payments, the Miami Herald reports.

South Florida doctors say they’ve had to turn away patients with HealthCare.gov plans to avoid these problems or have lost patients because of their misunderstanding of co-pays and deductibles, the Herald reports.

The average patient load for a primary care doctor is about 3,000 patients a year, Steven Ullmann, director of the Center for Health Sector Management and Policy at the University of Miami, told the Herald.

Tags

Affordable Care ActUnderstanding ObamacareAffordable Care ActACA
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content