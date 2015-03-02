FL Docs: HealthCare.gov Patients Misinformed

Doctors treating patients with Obamacare plans are encountering a lot of consumer misinformation, increased paperwork, heavier patients loads and the worry of unreliable reimbursements and payments, the Miami Herald reports.

South Florida doctors say they’ve had to turn away patients with HealthCare.gov plans to avoid these problems or have lost patients because of their misunderstanding of co-pays and deductibles, the Herald reports.

The average patient load for a primary care doctor is about 3,000 patients a year, Steven Ullmann, director of the Center for Health Sector Management and Policy at the University of Miami, told the Herald.