FL Health Choices Aims to Sell Obamacare Plans

The Florida Health Choices marketplace, first established as a mandate-free health care marketplace, is poised to start selling plans that are compliant with the Affordable Care Act, Christine Jordan Sexton of SaintPetersBlog reports. Florida Health Choices CEO Rose Naff has asked federal health officials to help establish a means to allow shoppers who qualify for federal tax credits offered through the federal exchange to buy on the Florida site. Health Choices has previously offered niche health products, ones which are separate from the Affordable Care Act federal marketplace on HealthCare.gov.



