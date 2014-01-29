© 2020 Health News Florida
Once Skeptical of ACA, No More

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published January 29, 2014 at 11:23 AM EST
One of the invited guests watching the State of the Union message from the House gallery Tuesday night as a guest of the Democrats was a Republican businessman from South Florida.

Martin West served as the perfect example of what President Barack Obama hopes will turn into an army -- skeptics about the Affordable Care Act who turn into fans once they check it out, as the Orlando Sentinel reports.

West and his wife Melinda, who run a human-services and staffing company, say they saved a lot of money by enrolling in a health plan through the federal website, Healthcare.gov, as the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported recently.

They had been paying a lot more for insurance in the past because Melinda West has a history of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Starting on Jan. 1, under the health law, insurers can no longer discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions. 

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
