Affordable Care Act

FL Faces Decision on Medicaid Pay

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 15, 2013 at 11:32 AM EST

A temporary raise in Medicaid pay for primary care physicians -- part of the Affordable Care Act that covered 2013 and 2014 -- will end in 2015, which leaves Florida’s legislature in a predicament. 
 
As the News Service of Florida reports, lawmakers have to decide whether to let the pay raise run out, leaving both doctors and patients in the lurch, or let state taxpayers pick up the bill.
 
The Florida Medical Association has started lobbying to have the money included in the 2014-2015 fiscal year.  It is unclear whether Gov. Rick Scott will include it in his proposed budget.

Affordable Care ActAffordable Care ActMedicaid payment ratesprimary care physiciansFlorida Medical AssociationAgency for Health Care Administration
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
