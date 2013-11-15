FL Faces Decision on Medicaid Pay

A temporary raise in Medicaid pay for primary care physicians -- part of the Affordable Care Act that covered 2013 and 2014 -- will end in 2015, which leaves Florida’s legislature in a predicament.



As the News Service of Florida reports, lawmakers have to decide whether to let the pay raise run out, leaving both doctors and patients in the lurch, or let state taxpayers pick up the bill.



The Florida Medical Association has started lobbying to have the money included in the 2014-2015 fiscal year. It is unclear whether Gov. Rick Scott will include it in his proposed budget.

