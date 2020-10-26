-
A new state law aimed at protecting patients from unwanted pelvic exams does not apply to people who are “biologically male,” according to a state medical…
-
Increased use of telehealth has been described as a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing patients who have been staying home to see their…
-
Worried that the proposal would deplete their operating budget, members of the Florida Board of Medicine on Friday overwhelmingly shot down a request for…
-
All physicians in Florida could soon be required to write and submit prescriptions electronically. State Rep. Amber Mariano (R- Pasco), is sponsoring a...
-
A state licensing board continues to grapple with how best to address mental-health issues and substance abuse among medical students and physicians…
-
Who says doctors and insurers are at odds? The Florida Medical Association’s philanthropic arm has joined with its counterpart at Aetna to try to combat…
-
The law that took effect July 1 limits prescriptions of opioids for acute pain to three days, although a seven day supply can be prescribed under certain…
-
The state Supreme Court on Thursday approved the Florida Medical Association's request to file a friend-of-the-court brief in a case about fees paid to…
-
Allstate Insurance is objecting to an attempt by the Florida Medical Association to file a brief in a state Supreme Court case about fees paid to health…
-
A Senate committee Thursday approved a bill that would require hospitals to give advance notice to doctors before closing obstetrical departments,…