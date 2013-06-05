© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Rubio Offers Anti-Obamacare Amendment

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 5, 2013 at 10:57 AM EDT
Sen. Marco Rubio proposed a constitutional amendment that would block that part of the Affordable Care Act  requiring the purchase of health insurance in 2014. The Supreme Court upheld that clause, called the "individual mandate," last year.

The initiative, titled "The Right to Refuse Amendment," was introduced on Tuesday, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The amendment is considered a long shot since it would require agreement from two-thirds of both chambers of Congress plus ratification by three-fourths of the states.

Affordable Care ActSen. Marco RubioObamacareAffordable Care Acthealth insurance
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff