Rubio Offers Anti-Obamacare Amendment

Sen. Marco Rubio proposed a constitutional amendment that would block that part of the Affordable Care Act requiring the purchase of health insurance in 2014. The Supreme Court upheld that clause, called the "individual mandate," last year.

The initiative, titled "The Right to Refuse Amendment," was introduced on Tuesday, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The amendment is considered a long shot since it would require agreement from two-thirds of both chambers of Congress plus ratification by three-fourths of the states.