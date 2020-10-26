-
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said Monday he had received reports from several Florida hospitals in the previous 24 hours about a potential shortage of a key drug…
Tampa General Hospital is throwing its support behind a bipartisan proposal that, if passed by Congress, would allow it and other large health-care…
Helena Pivarnik believes she’s alive today only because of the health care coverage she got through the Affordable Care Act. She’s a cancer survivor....
Activists statewide are urging U.S. Senator Marco Rubio reject a controversial healthcare overhaul approved earlier this month by the House. They showed...
On Wednesday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) chaired a congressional hearing on the Zika Virus—which the head of the Centers for Disease Control is now...
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio says that if Congress does not act now on Zika prevention funding, lawmakers may have to return to Washington later for an emergency…
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has come out in support of the non-euphoric medical marijuana approved by the Florida Legislature, the Miami Herald reports. In an…
Some of the staunchest critics of the Affordable Care Act, including Florida’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, have decided to buy insurance on the health…
Wayne Ezell, a member of the Florida Times-Union editorial board, writes that Sen. Marco Rubio is “maniacal” when talking about the Affordable Care Act. …
Along with two other Tea Party favorites, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio declared on Tuesday that Congress needs to kill Obamacare by taking away all funds to…