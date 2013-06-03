USF Health's Klasko Finalist for Univ. of Nebraska Job

Two leaders of Florida medical schools, including USF's Dr. Stephen Klasko, are among the four finalists to be the next chancellor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The Omaha World-Herald reported this past weekend that Klasko, the dean of the Morsani College of Medicine and CEO of USF Health, is joined on the list by Dr. Daniel Wilson, the dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Florida-Jacksonville; Dr. Frederick J. Meyers, executive associate dean of the School of Medicine at the University of California, Davis; and Dr. Robert Califf, vice chancellor for clinical research and director of the Duke Translational Medicine Institute at the

Wilson may have the 'home field' advantage - he previously worked in Nebraska as chair of psychiatry at Creighton University.

The new UNMC chancellor will replace Harold Maurer, who the World-Herald reports plans to step down June 30th.

In November, University of Nebraska President J.B. Milliken appointed the search committee, saying he hoped to have a permanent chancellor in place by July 1. But last week he said that the new chancellor might not be on the job until the start of the fall semester.

Milliken's chief of staff later said an interim chancellor may be appointed or Maurer may be asked to stick around past June 30. A spokeswoman said Friday that a decision on what will happen July 1 will be announced next week.

“I'm very pleased that this position has attracted such a talented pool of candidates — individuals who are leaders in health science teaching, research and patient care,” Milliken said Friday in a written statement.

Klasko, who was Dean of the College of Medicine at Drexel University and CEO of Drexel University Physicians before joining USF in August 2004, is expected to make a formal visit to UNMC in the next few weeks.

