At the Capitol: Oral Meds, Medicaid, More

Medicaid expansion continues to be a hot topic in Tallahassee as House Republicans look to Arkansas, where the state has permission to use federal funds to buy private policies for uninsured adults on the exchange. But the Arkansas model costs 50 percent more, as the Times/Herald Bureau reports.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater told the Florida Chamber of Commerce he expects the expansion to happen one way or another, the Miami Herald reports.



In other legislative news:

