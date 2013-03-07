© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

At the Capitol: Oral Meds, Medicaid, More

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 7, 2013 at 11:33 AM EST
The capitol buildings in Tallahassee

Medicaid expansion continues to be a hot topic in Tallahassee as House Republicans look to Arkansas, where the state has permission to use federal funds to buy private policies for uninsured adults on the exchange.  But the Arkansas model costs 50 percent more, as the Times/Herald Bureau reports.

Meanwhile, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater told the Florida Chamber of Commerce he expects the expansion to happen one way or another, the Miami Herald reports. 
 
In other legislative news:

  • Bill to expand prescribing power for optometrists moves forward, the Florida Current reports.
  • Cancer patients lobby to get rid of insurance coverage disparities between IV and oral medication, the Florida Current reports.
  • Texting-while-driving ban gets unanimous approval from Senate committee, the Lakeland Ledger reports. 
  • Lawmakers, other officials push to close gun show loophole with universal background checks, the Florida Current reports. 

Tags

Affordable Care ActFlorida LegislatureMedicaid expansionAffordable Care Actoptometriststexting-while-driving
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff