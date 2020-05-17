© 2020 Health News Florida
Hillsborough To Reopen Parks With Some Limits On Monday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published May 17, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT

If the car traffic in the space of 10 minutes on Sunday afternoon was any indication, people are eager to get back to bird watching or just walking in the woods of Lettuce Lake Park, in northern Hillsborough County.

It's one of many parks closed by the county in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus. But Lettuce Lake is not among the parks  Hillsborough County reopened on Monday so people can exercise and let their dogs have a good run. A spokesman said reopening that park will be considered at a later date. 

Tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts will reopen, but organized groups and teams are still not allowed. The county says outside restrooms will be available at staffed sites, but visitors are advised to bring water for themselves and for their dogs. Social distancing rules remain in effect and the county encourages the use of face masks.

Skate parks, playgrounds, rec centers and athletic fields will remain closed for now.

The City of Tampa has opened all parks and a number of public swimming pools. 

Sarasota County officials are still asking park visitors to maintain social distancing and limit groups to 10.  

Pinellas County cancelled park shelter reservations through late May, and parks are open with certain restrictions and social distancing, but it's welcoming new reservations for camping at Fort De Soto Campground and Shell Key Preserve this week.

Manatee County basketball, pickleball and tennis courts remain closed, as do a number of parks.

Like Hillsborough County, Polk County has cancelled its county-run summer camps.

Hernando County Parks are open and the county is not allowing large sports gatherings or large events.

And Pasco County has reopened parks with limits on some uses.

Apollo Beach Dog Park sign
Courtesy Hillsborough County /
Apollo Beach Dog Park sign

Sign outside of Lettuce Lake Park in Hillsborough COunty
Susan Giles Wantuck/WUSF Public Media /
Sign outside of Lettuce Lake Park in Hillsborough COunty

Susan Giles Wantuck
Susan Giles Wantuck is our midday news host, and a producer and reporter for WUSF Public Media who focuses her storytelling on arts, culture and history.
