Florida Coronavirus Cases Push Past 45,000

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa
Published May 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT

Florida health officials reported Sunday that 45,588 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 777 people since Saturday.

Eighty-five new cases are in the Tampa Bay area.

Statewide, 1,973 people have died due to complications from the coronavirus; an increase of nine since Saturday.

The Department of Health confirmed three deaths in the Tampa Bay region, including two in Hillsborough County and one in Polk County.

Details about the people who died locally was not available Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Sunday, May 17: 

  • Hillsborough: 1,614 (1,559 local, 55 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 1,022 (978 local, 44 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 849 (845 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 736 (726 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 508 (492 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 316 (306 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 109 (103 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 17: 777/9
  • May 16: 673 / 48
  • May 15: 928 / 42
  • May 14: 808 / 48
  • May 13: 479 / 48
  • May 12: 941 / 44
  • May 11: 386 / 14
  • May 10: 595 / 6
  • May 9: 802 / 46
  • May 8: 371 / 69
  • May 7: 826 / 61
  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72
  • May 4: 819 / 20


