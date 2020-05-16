© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Vice President Pence To Visit Orlando Nursing Home

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
Vice President Mike Pence participates in a walking tour Thursday, April 30, 2020, at GM/Ventec Ventilator Production Facility in Kokomo, Ind.
Vice President Mike Pence participates in a walking tour Thursday, April 30, 2020, at GM/Ventec Ventilator Production Facility in Kokomo, Ind.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a nursing home in Orlando and deliver personal protective equipment on Wednesday.

In a news release sent Saturday, his office said that the nursing home visit is part of an initiative to deliver PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. Pence is leading the White House's Coronavirus Task Force.

Afterwards, Pence is scheduled to participate in a discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders to talk about plans for reopening.

Tourism is Florida's No. 1 industry, and it's crashed during the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels, theme parks and other vacation-based businesses seeing massive drops in revenue because of closures.

According to Dana Young, head of Visit Florida, hotels saw a drop in revenue of $1.6 billion during a six-week period in March and April compared to last year.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Vice President Mike PenceCoronavirus
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content