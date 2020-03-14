Fourth Florida Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

A fourth Floridian has died as a result of coronavirus.

In a release, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the fourth death was a 77-year-old man in Lee County.

It was not a travel-related death, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Last week, DeSantis said two individuals who died were a 72-year-old man from Santa Rosa County and another in his 70s in Lee County who had traveled overseas.

The third was a 68-year-old Orange County resident who died in California. The woman had traveled to South Korea, the state said.

Early Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 25 more cases, with most of the patients in South Florida.

In the Tampa Bay area, Manatee County added two cases. One, a 67-year-old woman whose case is associated with domestic travel, is being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The other is a 62-year-old woman whose case is not travel related. She has been placed in isolation.

The department of health reports 70 Florida residents have contracted coronavirus, with six diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida, and seven non-Florida residents now in the state.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

