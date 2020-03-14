© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Fourth Florida Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 14, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT

In a release, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the fourth death was a 77-year-old man in Lee County.

A fourth Floridian has died as a result of coronavirus.

In a release, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the fourth death was a 77-year-old man in Lee County.

It was not a travel-related death, according to the Florida Department of Health.

CORONAVIRUS: Coverage from WUSF and Health News Florida

Last week, DeSantis said two individuals who died were a 72-year-old man from Santa Rosa County and another in his 70s in Lee County who had traveled overseas.

The third was a 68-year-old Orange County resident who died in California. The woman had traveled to South Korea, the state said.

Early Saturday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 25 more cases, with most of the patients in South Florida.

In the Tampa Bay area, Manatee County added two cases. One, a 67-year-old woman whose case is associated with domestic travel, is being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The other is a 62-year-old woman whose case is not travel related. She has been placed in isolation.

The department of health reports 70 Florida residents have contracted coronavirus, with six diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida, and seven non-Florida residents now in the state.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.

Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
