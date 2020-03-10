Hillsborough Partially Activates Emergency Operations Over Coronavirus Concerns

Hillsborough County on Tuesday partially activated its emergency operations center in response to concerns over coronavirus.

County officials announced the activation after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency a day earlier.

The limited activation means county health officials will take extra precautions in monitoring and educating residents about the coronavirus risk, including:

Working more closely with “vulnerable groups,” including those enrolled in the Aging Services programs, to provide coronavirus information and answer questions;

Deliver coronavirus information to nursing homes and assisted living facilities;

Prepare coronavirus-related information in Spanish as well as English;

Disinfecting door knobs, elevator buttons, and other common areas within county facilities, as well as the interior of fire rescue vehicles.



All county offices will remain open for business at this time, officials said.

So far, 11 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hillsborough who officials say have come into close contact with at least one of the two patients with COVID-19.

Officials urge residents to continue to take preventative measures, including washing hands often, disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding contact with anyone who shows symptoms of being sick.

For more information, visit the county’s public safety website at HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

