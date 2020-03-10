© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough Partially Activates Emergency Operations Over Coronavirus Concerns

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
Hillsborough County has partially activated its emergency operations center to better prepare for coronavirus.
Hillsborough County on Tuesday partially activated its emergency operations center in response to concerns over coronavirus.

County officials announced the activation after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency a day earlier.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Coverage On WUSF

The limited activation means county health officials will take extra precautions in monitoring and educating residents about the coronavirus risk, including:

  • Working more closely with “vulnerable groups,” including those enrolled in the Aging Services programs, to provide coronavirus information and answer questions;
  • Deliver coronavirus information to nursing homes and assisted living facilities;
  • Prepare coronavirus-related information in Spanish as well as English;
  • Disinfecting door knobs, elevator buttons, and other common areas within county facilities, as well as the interior of fire rescue vehicles.


All county offices will remain open for business at this time, officials said.

CORONAVIRUS Q&A: Send Us Your Questions

So far, 11 people have been tested for coronavirus in Hillsborough who officials say have come into close contact with at least one of the two patients with COVID-19.

Officials urge residents to continue to take preventative measures, including washing hands often, disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding contact with anyone who shows symptoms of being sick.

For more information, visit the county’s public safety website at HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
