Coronavirus Prompts Florida To Activate Price Gouging Hotline

Florida officials continue addressing the growing danger of the coronavirus.

In response to Governor Rick DeSantis signing a state of emergency declaration Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida's price gouging hotline Tuesday.

The governor's declaration puts protective masks, sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, and all commercial cleaning supplies and all commercial cleaning supplies under scrutiny for price gouging.

People who want to report price gouging can visit or call 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7