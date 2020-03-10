© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Prompts Florida To Activate Price Gouging Hotline

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published March 10, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, seen in a file photo, activated the state's price gouging hotline Tuesday. The move puts cleaning and sanitizing supplies, as well as protective masks, under price gouging protection.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, seen in a file photo, activated the state's price gouging hotline Tuesday. The move puts cleaning and sanitizing supplies, as well as protective masks, under price gouging protection.

Florida officials continue addressing the growing danger of the coronavirus.

In response to Governor Rick DeSantis signing a state of emergency declaration Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida's price gouging hotline Tuesday.

The governor's declaration puts protective masks, sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, and all commercial cleaning supplies and all commercial cleaning supplies under scrutiny for price gouging.

People who want to report price gouging can visit or call 1-866-9NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

CoronavirusCOVID-19price gougingAttorney General Ashley MoodyGov. Ron DeSantis
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. 
See stories by Mark Schreiner
Related Content