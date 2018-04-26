TPD To Collect Expired, Unused Prescription Drugs

Credit Jonathan Perez / Unsplash

The Tallahassee Police Department will be collecting prescription drugs this Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Dispose of unused or expired prescriptions at the TPD headquarters this Saturday from 10-2.

The event will provide an opportunity to keep potentially harmful drugs out of the hands of children and those suffering from drug abuse.

For those unable to participate, TPD will have a drug disposal bin in the lobby available 24/7.

Due to hygiene and health concerns, liquids, needles and razers will not be accepted in the bin.

