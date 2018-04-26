© 2020 Health News Florida
TPD To Collect Expired, Unused Prescription Drugs

WFSU | By Shawn Mulcahy
Published April 26, 2018 at 4:30 PM EDT
jonathan-perez-409943-unsplash_0.jpg
Credit Jonathan Perez / Unsplash

The Tallahassee Police Department will be collecting prescription drugs this Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. 

Dispose of unused or expired prescriptions at the TPD headquarters this Saturday from 10-2.

The event will provide an opportunity to keep potentially harmful drugs out of the hands of children and those suffering from drug abuse.

For those unable to participate, TPD will have a drug disposal bin in the lobby available 24/7.

Due to hygiene and health concerns, liquids, needles and razers will not be accepted in the bin. 

Shawn Mulcahy
Shawn Mulcahy is a junior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in public relations and political science. Before WFSU, he worked as an Account Coordinator at RB Oppenheim Associates and a contributing indie writer for the music blog EARMILK. After graduation, he plans to work in journalism or government communications. He enjoys coffee, reading and music.
